A new reptile species discovered on a Girl Scout hike at Petrified Forest National Park has been named for the former park superintendent and his wife.
According to National Park Service officials, the reptile lived during the Triassic period and was discovered by park paleontologists in 2014 during a guided Girl Scout hike in the Blue Mesa area. The creature belongs to a group of animals that was at that time thought to only exist in what is now Madagascar and Morocco, when those places were adjacent to modern-day Arizona on the supercontinent Pangea.
The new reptile is named Puercosuchus traverorum after the nearby Puerco River and honoring Brad and Denise Traver, the former Petrified Forest National Park superintendent and his wife.
The name was announced in a new peer-reviewed scientific article in the Journal of Paleontology.
Puercosuchus is known from hundreds of fossil elements representing at least nine individual skeletons and is approximately 220 million years old. Representing a distant cousin of living birds and crocodiles, this reptile would have superficially resembled a living Komodo dragons in size and body shape. Its serrated and sharp teeth, like those of a Komodo dragon, would have made Puercosuchus a formidable predator. Although its fossils are found alongside those of early dinosaurs, Puercosuchus was not a dinosaur.
