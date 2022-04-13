New York City - A man is in custody this week on charges related to a shooting incident that took place Tuesday in a New York City subway car.
Frank James, 62, was a suspect in the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, after the key to a U-Haul van was found at the scene. The van was found to have been rented by James in Philadelphia, and was later located by police in Brooklyn. He was arrested when police received a tip that he had been seen in the area of Manhattan’s East Village.
According to New York City authorities, ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, with more than a dozen other reported injuries. James will face federal terrorism charges for the alleged shootings.
The incident took place at about 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, when James allegedly donned a gas mask before releasing a smoke canister into a New York City subway car, before opening fire on the passengers within.
Also found in the course of the investigation were a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which appeared to have jammed. Authorities also found a hatchet, fireworks and gasoline among the evidence.
New York City officials could not indicate a motive for the crime as of Wednesday afternoon.
