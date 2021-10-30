No one was injured after a rollover accident on Bunker Drive Saturday morning.
Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, a two-vehicle accident was reported at Bunker Drive and Daytona Avenue. A white Toyota Sienna van and a Chevy Silverado were involved.
The Silverado ended up on its side in a residential front yard. The white van sustained front end damage.
Lake Havasu City Police on scene said each car had one occupant, and neither was injured. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were provided by police.
