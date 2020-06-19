A house fire on the 1200 block of Bombay Place was reported at noon on Thursday.
The occupants of the house on the north side of town saw smoke coming from inside the house and safely evacuated.
Lake Havasu Fire Department responded to the blaze and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.
No injuries to the occupants or fire crew were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
