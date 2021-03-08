Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Monday morning to the area of SARA Park after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover.
The incident happened at about 11 a.m., during which police say the vehicle's driver failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, causing his vehicle to roll over. No injuries were reported, according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Jerry Burns.
The vehicle's driver was cited and released from the scene on misdemeanor speeding charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.