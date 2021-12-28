No one was injured — aside from "maybe somebody's pride" — on Tuesday after a semi tractor trailer crashed off the roadway on State Route 95, Lake Havasu City Police on scene said.
According to police on scene, a semi pulling a lowboy trailer and hauling an excavator was northbound on SR-95 late Tuesday morning. The vehicle suddenly went to the right for an unknown reason and began to go into the guardrail. The front right tire then grabbed on to the guardrail, yanking the semi off the roadway and down the hill towards the intersection of Maricopa Avenue and Arapaho Drive.
The guardrail and truck sustained heavy damage, and the walking path along Maricopa Avenue was blocked.
Police said they are still investigating the cause, whether that be mechanical or driver error. No traffic was affected on either roadway, and the driver was not injured.
The Mack semi belonged to Tri-State Equipment, a rental agency, out of Lake Havasu City.
