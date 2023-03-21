A portion of Acoma Boulevard was closed Tuesday morning, after a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles and one local business.
The accident occurred at about 8 a.m., when police say the driver of a Ford Excursion was traveling north on Acoma Boulevard. The driver may have suffered a medical issue, according to police, as the Excursion veered into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle. The Excursion ultimately left the roadway, and came to a stop when it struck the side of a business at 90 N. Acoma Boulevard.
No injuries were reported, and investigators did not believe impairment to be a factor as of Tuesday morning.
