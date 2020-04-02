Fishing, swimming and boating on the Colorado River are banned by the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker. The shelter-in-place orders, announced Tuesday by the Tribes, are some of the most restrictive orders issued in Arizona.
The Tribal Council approved the stay-at-home order on Tuesday. The order ends on April 30. It applies to all tribal members and people who live on the reservation. The resolution requires "non-essential" businesses to close and people who don't work in essential jobs to stay at home.
The order follows Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order earlier this week. The governor's order was less restrictive and encourages residents to enjoy the outdoors -- including visiting state parks and other outdoor areas when social distancing measures can be practiced.
The tribe's resolution came about due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. There have been two cases of coronavirus in La Paz County and eight in Mohave County. As of April 1, there have been 935,000 cases around the world. Of the cases that are closed, approximately 48,000 people have died and 194,000 have recovered.
The tribes noted that they have the right to exercise civil authority over the conduct of non-tribal members on their lands according the 1981 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Montana v. U.S.
Under the order, residents may leave their homes out of necessity for their health, safety or welfare, such as obtaining medical care, food, or traveling to an essential job function. Only one person from the household is allowed to leave the home to conduct essential business, such as buying groceries. Exceptions to that rule include when assistance is needed or no one is in the home to care for small children.
While access to the Colorado River is restricted, the resolution still allows people to play outside, walk and ride bicycles as long as social distancing is practiced. RV and mobile home parks are also restricted from allowing entry to new RVs or seasonal residents. They are also banned from granting extensions of RV permits.
No overnight parking is allowed in parking lots of businesses within the boundaries of the reservation. Semi-trucks will continue to be permitted to park overnight in commercial lots, the tribes said.
Individuals violating the tribe's order may be fined up to $100 per incident per day. For non-profits, the fine will be $250 per day per incident. A for-profit business will be fined $500 per incident per day. For intentional or repeat violations, the fine will be $1,000 per incident per day.
The CRIT Police and Fish & Game Departments are authorized to issue civil citations for violations of these orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.