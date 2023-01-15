Hitting the road today? The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning about the following highway closures because of winter weather: The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Interstate 40 eastbound is closed at milepost 146 in Ash Fork.
- Interstate 17 northbound is closed at milepost 310 before Munds Park.
- State Route 64 is closed between mileposts 241 and 268 near the Grand Canyon.
ADOT says its snowplows are working around-the-clock in those areas. If you're in those areas, be sure you don't tailgate a snowplow -- ADOT recommends leaving at least four car lengths between your car and the plow.
Closer to Lake Havasu City, the weather is likely to be wet. The National Weather Service says Havasu residents can expect mostly cloudy skies today, with winds between 7 and 13 MPH.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers tonight after 11 p.m., and an 80 percent chance or rain and thunderstorms on Monday. More rain is possible on Tuesday, and then things are expected to clear up -- just in time for the Havasu Balloon Festival.
