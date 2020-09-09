Today’s News-Herald is experiencing technical difficulties that affected the production of today’s edition of the newspaper. A system network outage is affecting computer production at the News-Herald office and its press facility.
The resulting early press deadlines mean that some late content, such as late sports results and breaking news, couldn’t be included in this edition of the paper. That content can be found online at HavasuNews.com, which remains fully operational. Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the News-Herald can call our main phone line at 928-453-4237, but our staff may not be able to access information to provide immediate help.
This is a significant business system outage that may affect our ability to deliver today’s newspaper in a timely manner. In the event of a delivery delay, print subscribers can access all the latest news stories, opinion and features, including the e-edition, at HavasuNews.com. We apologize for this inconvenience.
