1867: Tucson became the capital of the Territory of Arizona.
1870: The Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.
1893: The repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act caused much suffering in Arizona as the price of silver dropped from $1.25 to as low as $.25 an ounce and many mines closed.
