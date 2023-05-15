Novy, Osman place top-10 in AIA Track Open State Championship

Lake Havasu High School track and field’s junior Sylvan Osman and sophomore Cate Novy both placed the top-10 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s first Open State Championship in Mesa this weekend.
The AIA rolled out a new track and field championship format this year – holding five different divisional state championships the first weekend of May, with the top 18 athletes in each event advancing to the Open State Championship last weekend.
Out of the 25 Lake Havasu High School athletes that competed in the divisional championship, two made it to the Open State Championship – Osman and Novy.
Osman placed second overall in the men’s pole vault with his 15-06.00.
Novy placed eight overall in the women’s discus with her 117-06.00.
