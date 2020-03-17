Cases in Lake Havasu City: 0
Cases in Mohave County: 0
Number of people tested in Mohave County: 8
Number of ruled-out: 6
Source: Mohave County Department of Public Health, as of March 16.
ARIZONA
Positive cases: 12
Pending cases: 63
Number of ruled-out: 125
Number of people tested: 200
Source: Arizona Department of Public Health, as of March 16.
