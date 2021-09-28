Police say a possible drunk driver may get an education in Arizona law, after allegedly causing a multi-vehicle accident involving a Lake Havasu City school bus.
Emergency first responders were called to the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Nolina Lane shortly before noon on Tuesday after the accident was reported. Police say that a school bus was dropping off students at the location, with its lights flashing and stop sign on. A westbound Suzuki came to a stop as it approached the bus, but a second driver at the location failed to do so.
Havasu resident Simon Meredith, 21, allegedly crashed into the rear of the Suzuki with his F-150 pickup truck. The initial collision allegedly caused the Suzuki to crash into the school bus.
Police say only minor injuries were reported at the scene. The bus’ passengers included two small children who had yet to be dropped off. According to police, those children were unharmed.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, and Meredith was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI.
