One person died Saturday night during a two-vehicle collision on State Route 95 near Interstate 40.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, the two-vehicle crash was reported 9:06 p.m. Saturday at mile post 201, north of Lake Havasu City near the I-40 junction.
Officials described it as a "head-on collision between a passenger car and a tractor-trailer."
The driver of the passenger car died during the crash. No identity has been released.
As of Sunday afternoon, it is still unknown what may have contributed to the collision. The case is under investigation.
The crash caused the southbound lanes of SR-95 to be closed, and traffic was reportedly directed onto the shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.