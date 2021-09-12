One person is dead after a plane crash at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.
Havasu police and the Community Emergency Response Team is on scene in a gated area south of the airport and north of Agave Business Park, about 75 yards from Whelan Drive.
According to Havasu Scanner Feed, a website that follows emergency radio dispatches in the Lake Havasu City area, the plane was a single-engine, fixed-wing 1974 Cessna 177RG.
The crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. When emergency officials arrived, they found the plane fully engulfed in flames. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames within minutes, according to a city press release.
The number of occupants in the plane wasn't known by 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be responding to the scene, the press release said.
The identity of the plane's owner isn't being immediately released.
Earlier: Today's News-Herald is aware of a single plane crash at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, reported around 4:15 p.m.
Our reporters are working on gathering information now, and this story will be updated shorty.
