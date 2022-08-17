Mohave County officials are investigating the possible drowning death of a victim during a fateful fishing expedition at Topock Marina.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday evening to the location after receiving reports that the 54-year-old victim was found facedown in the water by his friends.
The victim’s two friends left the victim alone for a short time, and found him in the water when they returned, according to initial reports. One of the witnesses attempted to pull the victim from the water, but suffered a shoulder injury in the attempt.
Deputies retrieved the victim and pulled him to land, and attempted to resuscitate him at the scene. Paramedics took over life-saving efforts moments later, but were unable to revive the victim.
According to sheriff’s officials, the victim was transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.
The identity of the victim was not made public as of Wednesday, as Mohave County Sheriff’s officials attempt to contact the victim’s next of kin.
