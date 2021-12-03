A pedestrian was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Swanson and Smoketree Avenues.
The accident took place at about 11:30 a.m., when police say the four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Swanson Avenue and collided with the male victim. Speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in the accident.
No further information on the victim's status were available as of noon Friday.
