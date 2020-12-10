A wanted man was shot by Lake Havasu City Police officers Thursday evening in the Kiowa Boulevard Shopping Center.
The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m., when a suspect was known to be wanted on multiple warrants entered a Hobby Lobby location in the shopping center. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, officers pursued the male suspect into the business, where a confrontation took place.
According to Gray, the exact details of that confrontation could not be disclosed as of Thursday evening, nor could Gray confirm that the suspect was armed.
During the confrontation, an officer fired a single shot and wounded the suspect, Gray said. The suspect was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to Gray, the victim’s medical condition was unknown as of Thursday evening.
The Hobby Lobby store remained closed immediately after the incident took place, and Lake Havasu City Police officers arranged for an outside law enforcement agency to arrive and begin its own investigation into the shooting. The use of an outside investigative agency is a common practice by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in mitigating potential conflicts of interest in the event of a shooting by a police officer.
The victim’s identity was not made public as of Thursday evening. According to Gray, a press release containing additional information could be released as early as Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.