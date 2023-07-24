One person was hospitalized Monday morning in a head-on vehicle collision that resulted in long delays for drivers on State Route 95.
The accident took place at about 7:36 a.m., when a Ford Ranger pickup truck collided head-on with a tractor-trailer near milepost 192, in the vicinity of Havasu Heights.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. As result of the accident, the roadway north of Lake Havasu City was completely blocked for several hours.
Traffic resumed normally by 10 a.m. Monday.
