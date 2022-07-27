A New Mexico man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, in a single-vehicle accident that took place at Wheeler Park.
According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on McCulloch Boulevard at about 1 p.m. when his vehicle drifted into the inside lane for reasons unknown. The vehicle struck a median bordering Wheeler Park, and entered a landscaping area of the park. Police say the driver struck several decorative stones at the scene, some of which stood about four feet tall, causing extensive damage to the front of his vehicle.
