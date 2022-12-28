Two kayakers reportedly capsized this week on Lake Havasu, prompting rescue efforts by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. And although one was rescue, the other was found deceased Wednesday afternoon in the area of Site Six
Deputies were called Tuesday evening to the area of Site Six, after receiving reports of a man who was shouting for help. When deputies arrived, the victim was found fatigued, extremely cold and treading water. The victim reportedly told deputies that a family member, identified as Holbrook resident Larry L. Curtis, 55, had been with him, and that they had been kayaking in the middle of Lake Havasu when both of their kayaks capsized.
According to the victim’s reported statements, he and his family member treaded water, and were becoming exhausted from the cold as they started to swim for shore. But their efforts were made difficult, sheriff’s officials said, by darkness, rain and wind.
The victim reported being in the water for 30 minutes prior to deputies pulling him from the water. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, and deputies searched through the evening for his companion.
That search continued Wednesday, with deputies ultimately finding the deceased victim near Site Six. Wind, darkness and hazardous weather conditions are believed to have been factors in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.