An armed confrontation ended in the shooting of a Kingman man by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to assist another police agency in a pursuit at about 12:30 p.m. The suspect was armed when deputies found him, the report said, and deputies commanded the suspect to drop his weapon and surrender. The man, who has yet to be identified by investigators, engaged in a confrontation with deputies. That confrontation escalated until shots were exchanged between the suspect and one deputy, the report said.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office delegated investigation of the incident to the Kingman Police Department.
