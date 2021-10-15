One of the victims in Thursday’s double drowning has been identified, while sheriff’s deputies continue to search for the body of the other victim.
According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim who drowned near the Topock Gorge, was identified as 75 year old James Weaver of Valley Center, California. According to the release Weaver jumped into the water to assist his wife after she jumped in to retrieve a lost personal item.
MCSO says that they still have not located the body of the woman but are continuing to search the area.
According to Sgt. Kyler Cox the weather has been a hindrance in locating the other victim’s body.
“Weather and wind will drastically affect the search, especially the use of side scan sonar technology,” Cox said. “The large chop and gusty wind will also make overall patrol boat operation even more unsafe and will definitely hinder the search.”
Beside the weather, the Colorado River also presents its own challenges, Cox said.
“Divers and search teams are battling a strong current, many underwater obstructions, high boating traffic and an extreme variation of depths,” Cox said. “Depths in this area range from five feet deep to 85 feet deep.”
Despite this obstacles, Cox says that search teams are doing all they can.
“Mother natural is a powerful thing,” Cox said. “But our search teams will do all possible to locate the missing victim.”
