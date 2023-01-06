MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

 Kiyoshi Mio

⚽️ 🏀 🏈 ⚾️ Arizona's favorite sports stars revealed

A new analysis of online habits claims to know Arizona’s favorite sports figure. 
 
The website BetArizona asked analysts to consider factors such as social media mentions, follower growth and average monthly online searches, finding that Chicago Cubs player Cody Bellinger is by far the state’s favorite athlete with an index score of 75.5 out of 100.  Bellinger had the highest scores for average monthly searches (317,000) and social media mentions (81,000).
Bellinger used to play for the Dodgers, and there are certainly plenty of former Los Angeles natives and likely Dodgers fans living in the Grand Canyon State, but Bellinger’s high ranking might simply be because he’s a native son. Wikipedia tells us he’s originally from Scottsdale and went to high school in Chandler. 

If that’s the case, we can think of a few other professional athletes living among us who deserve a place on BetArizona’s list, including former MLB pitcher Bob Milacki, former hockey player Gary Simmons or NHRA Top Fuel Driver Leah Pruett.

None of those folks made Bet Arizona’s list, but they certainly have a place in the hearts of locals. 

Second place in Arizona was taken by Matisse Thybulle who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers with an index score of 52.1. While his follower growth may have decreased by 14,800 in 2022, he did receive strong scores for monthly searches (173,00) and Wikipedia page views (260,000) which could be due to the 76ers extending his contract through to the 2023 season.

Not far behind in third is professional baseball shortstop and outfielder, Cole Tucker (50.6), whose Wikipedia page is the most popular of all the top five with 439,000 views in 2022.

Rounding out the top five is Matthew Tkachuk (44.5) who plays for the Florida Panthers of the NGL along with Chicago Bulls’ basketballer, Dalen Terry (36.3).

According to BetArizona, Arizona’s top 10 most popular sports stars are:

Position

Player

Index score

1

Cody Bellinger

75.5

2

Matisse Thybulle

52.1

3

Cole Tucker

50.6

4

Matthew Tkachuk

44.5

5

Dalen Terry

36.3

6

Nolan Gorman

33.1

7

Brady Tkachuk

33.0

8

Alex Verdugo

31.9

9

Tage Thompson

29.6

10

Kevin Knox

21.7

You can read more about the analysis here: https://www.betarizona.com/news/meet-arizona-s-most-popular-athletes-of-2022

