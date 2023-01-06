⚽️ 🏀 🏈 ⚾️ Arizona's favorite sports stars revealed
Second place in Arizona was taken by Matisse Thybulle who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers with an index score of 52.1. While his follower growth may have decreased by 14,800 in 2022, he did receive strong scores for monthly searches (173,00) and Wikipedia page views (260,000) which could be due to the 76ers extending his contract through to the 2023 season.
Not far behind in third is professional baseball shortstop and outfielder, Cole Tucker (50.6), whose Wikipedia page is the most popular of all the top five with 439,000 views in 2022.
Rounding out the top five is Matthew Tkachuk (44.5) who plays for the Florida Panthers of the NGL along with Chicago Bulls’ basketballer, Dalen Terry (36.3).
According to BetArizona, Arizona’s top 10 most popular sports stars are:
Position
Player
Index score
1
Cody Bellinger
75.5
2
Matisse Thybulle
52.1
3
Cole Tucker
50.6
4
Matthew Tkachuk
44.5
5
Dalen Terry
36.3
6
Nolan Gorman
33.1
7
Brady Tkachuk
33.0
8
Alex Verdugo
31.9
9
Tage Thompson
29.6
10
Kevin Knox
21.7
You can read more about the analysis here: https://www.betarizona.com/news/meet-arizona-s-most-popular-athletes-of-2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.