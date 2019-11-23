A road closure is scheduled next week to fix a section of “failed pavement... caused by a water main break,” according to a press release from Lake Havasu City officials.
On December 4 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oro Grande Boulevard will be closed in both directions from Yattahhey Drive to Osage Drive.
“Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, allow themselves extra travel time and follow all construction signage,” the release states.
While the work is slated for Dec. 4, the closure is subject to weather and other conditions.
