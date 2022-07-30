It’s clear that Congressman Paul Gosar’s time in Washington D.C. should come to an end with this term. Gosar has been a strong voice for this region over his past terms, but his regrettable behavior on social media and his ties to people with alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 mayhem are clear signs that something isn’t right.
Love him or hate him, Gosar needs to go. His dumb decisions caused him to lose his seats on important Congressional committees, and he’s ultimately less effective in his role as a representative for Mohave County.
Gosar needs to go, but endorsing yet another goof who is upset about the non-problem, voter security, is just more business as usual.
My thoughts Exactly, Gosar is a freaked out crazy nut job, can’t believe the nut job got elected but Lake Havasu is famous for their political right wing views.. Gosar is so Hateful period!
Maybe it’s time for the Havasu News to stop being a propaganda vehicle for the Deep State.
