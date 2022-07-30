When it comes to state politics, Arizona’s rural communities often get left out of the conversation unless they make it a point to advocate for themselves. Most of the State Legislature’s members have districts that include portions of urban Phoenix and the greater Maricopa county area. That means on issues such as road funding and water, urban locales naturally get more consideration than places like Lake Havasu City. That’s been a particular problem when it comes to issues like water rights, with thirsty growing urban communities having little interest in stopping water transfers from the Colorado River amid the continuing drought.
However, the last Legislative session showed us that a unified voice often means better representation. With all three of the local district’s elected members coming from Mohave County, and two of them in party leadership positions, the local delegation was able to accomplish goals that have eluded them in the past — including forcing an important conversation on water issues. Havasu voters will be well served by sending a local delegation back to Phoenix. As Havasu residents, Leo Biasiucci and Donna McCoy will advocate for local issues from a local perspective.
