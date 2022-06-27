It has been a busy couple of years for Lake Havasu City's food banks, and unrelenting economic pressures seem to indicate that they can expect more of the same for some time.
Local food banks first saw a jump in service requests in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when shutdowns prompted a flurry of unemployment claims. More recently, it's inflation and economic uncertainty prompting the unrelenting increase in demand for the societal safety nets the food banks help provide.
Lake Havasu City's food banks are experiencing eye-popping increases in the people relying on their basic services. The number of people served by the Havasu Community Health Foundation's Food Bank in June, for instance, was 200 higher than it was in June 2021.
St. Vincent de Paul is likewise busy.
These organizations are able to provide because of the generosity of others, and they need continued support so they can do their good work in our community. Consider donating to help them keep up with the increased demand. Donations of cash and nonperishable foods are the most helpful assistance you can provide.
It's important to note that cash donations are probably more important than ever. A dollar doesn't stretch like it did even a couple of years ago. HCHF executive Director Linda Seaver points out that $10,000 in food will last a few weeks at most.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank is at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. It is open 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Donations are accepted during those hours. For details, call Mattinson at 928-264-1177 or email her at colleenhchf@gmail.com.
St. Vincent's is located at 1851 Commander Drive and can be reached at 928-680-2874.
Consider making a donation today. These organizations are key to keeping our community whole while we experience troubled times.
— Today's News-Herald
