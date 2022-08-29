Drowning
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

A Parker resident died this weekend as result of an apparent drowning in the area of Skier’s Cove.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s marine enforcement deputies were called to the area at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, after receiving reports that 35-year-old Samuel J. Wipf disappeared beneath the water while swimming with friends, and never resurfaced.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.