A Parker resident died this weekend as result of an apparent drowning in the area of Skier’s Cove.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s marine enforcement deputies were called to the area at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, after receiving reports that 35-year-old Samuel J. Wipf disappeared beneath the water while swimming with friends, and never resurfaced.
According to witnesses, the victim was swimming at the rear of a floating vessel when he began struggling, and then disappeared beneath the surface. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s divers joined divers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to locate the victim, with a helicopter overhead to aid in the search by air.
Authorities found Wipf’s body at about 8:25 p.m. with the use of towable side-scan sonar, and Wipf was recovered from the water by San Bernardino divers. Wipf was turned over to the care of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Monday.Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Deputy Steven Cook of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station, at 760-326-9200.
