PARKER STRIP -- The Parker Tube Float has been moved to Aug. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is normally held in June on the Parker Strip. The event is a fundraiser for the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
This year, event organizers have partnered with Fluzzletube to provide inflatables for rent. The cost is $40 to rent a connectable raft.
The tube float will start at Buckskin Mountain State Park and end at La Paz County Park. Shuttles will be available from 8 a.m. to noon, and the event will wrap up around 4 p.m.
The cost for the Parker Tube Float is $25 per person until July 29, or $40 per person for same-day registration.
Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with trash clean-up, registration, float coaching and boat assistance. A volunteer appreciation dinner is scheduled a week after the Parker Float.
For more information on the Parker Tube Float, visit https://www.parkerfun.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fluzzle-tube-reservations-for-43rd-annual-parker-tube-float-tickets-101356748764?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing
