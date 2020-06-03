A protest for Black Lives Matter is set for this Saturday in downtown Lake Havasu City.
Havasu Police officers say they will be on hand to enforce the peace if necessary.
“(The department) will be monitoring the event to ensure that the rights of all individuals are protected,” Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray said Wednesday. “The LHCPD will protect the rights and property of the community.”
Havasu Police have been in contact with one of the event's organizers, Havasu resident Sakokaias Maracle, to coordinate and ensure that preparations are in place.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maracle says participants will meet at Smith’s and then walk west on McCulloch Boulevard, through the downtown area, finishing the march at Lake Havasu Avenue near Walgreens.
Similar protests — peaceful as well as violent — have erupted nationwide after the alleged murder of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin last month. Protests have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson since last week, with rioting reported in Scottsdale on Saturday. The Arizona Governor’s office has responded to the threat of potentially violent protests with a week-long 8 p.m. curfew for Arizona residents.
Maracle said Tuesday in a Facebook message, “This is going to be a peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter. This is for George Floyd and everyone else that has suffered the same injustice as his.”
According to Gray, assistance from the National Guard will not be requested in Havasu as it was at protests in Kingman this week. Officers in Havasu are trained in de-escalation techniques and crowd control, Gray said, should the protest escalate this weekend.
As word of the protest plan spread, Kozlowski said the city has heard from a few residents who are concerned about the number of individuals involved, location, and any roadway closures. Kozlowski confirmed that no road closures will be necessary, and after talks with Maracle, he estimates about 20 people will be in attendance. He also said that no businesses will be impacted by the protest.
He added that Maracle’s hope is to be wrapped up by 7 p.m., allowing for people to return home before the state’s 8 p.m. curfew.
While a permit for the event was submitted and reviewed by the city, it was not formally issued as “these residents are exercising their first amendment rights” and no permit is necessary, Kozlowski explained. The permit was submitted to ensure the city was aware of the protest plan ahead of time and details were shared.
Mattis is a Typical RINO who is mouthing off because his position didn't work out, and Trump got rid of him. It was much the same with Rex Tillerson, and a host of others. He is acting like typical disgruntled employee who got fired, and now wants to whine to get even. Nothing more. Much like Romney. Another overbearing, loser RINO who hates Trump, because he won an election he wasn't supposed to, while Romney lost one he shouldn't have. This country was divided long before Trump became President. The liberal media, Pelosi, Schumer, and idiots the like of Maxine Waters have all helped to make it worse... A LOT worse. And spare us all your cheap anti FOX, anti Trump, anti Republican, and other anti conservative nonsense. You're a typical angry Democrat who hasn't gotten over Hillary's defeat. And you're going to have an even tougher time when he takes Uncle Joe to the wood shed in November. Assuming they even run the clown. The Democrats have divided this country with their anti American hatred, and far left push to socialism. And people like you cheer it on. The fact is people are no longer buying into the B.S. the Democrats have been pumping out for the last 6+ decades. You saw it in 2016, and you're going to see it again in 2020 with yet another Democratic shellacking. After November whiners like yourself are not going to give a damn about, "peaceful protests" in Lake Havasu, or anywhere else. Or Coronavirus lock downs. Because you're going to need a pair of binoculars to find a Democrat in Washington.... Good riddance!
I would think that posting ones view about an event in a town we live in, wouldn't or shouldn't piss anybody off. I may not like all the comments that are made but everybody has a right to their View and opinion. God bless EVERYONE! ❤🙏❤
Funny how the older hippie generation forgot about how they had protests with their long hair, and drugs. Now they act like protesters are wrong. We all know looting is wrong but that is the bad element in our society.
I'm proud of those who planned this protest in that they made the attempt to do so in a very controlled, peaceful way. Going above and beyond to get a permit just to ensure our law enforcement and City were aware of the planned protest shows that the planners were trying their best to ensure the protest is carried out peacefully, and that it's transparent. Although they didn't have to plan it this way, it just goes to show they are good-hearted folks that simply want to demonstrate their condolences to the black and brown communities in our country who have suffered, and that they want reform. Kudos.
Amen Objective, Amen
I too am proud and find it refreshing for Havasu...There have been many peaceful protest in many places... I think it's wonderful that there are those in Havasu showing solidarity with others around the nation and the world... There is a serious problem with the tactics of some who wear a Policeman's Uniform and it does need to be addressed. Of course on local social media, there is a call to arms from our "Local Patriots" over this... The same group that are always screaming about Constitutional Rights... They are a twisted bunch who are doing a great disservice to the Constitution by only applying it when it fits their agenda... Hypocritical...Armed... and Ignorant... a
dangerous combination.
I will be one of the first to admit that appropriate policing has got out of hand. Something needs to be done about this. It is way too easy to find yourself breaking one or more of the many unnecessary and oppressive laws while facing an overzealous cop. This is not a black issue alone.
janaplum - [thumbup][thumbup] Yes, it is a American problem
I think that this is just sad to have this going on in Havasu. As if there aren't enough protests going on across the country. It's too bad that someone here felt that it was necessary to do this. God bless everyone! ❤🙏❤
let's not stoke the fire...everyone should be getting more exercise anyway..
keep it peaceful... universe appreciates any positive energy
-G
[thumbup]
@ jojorocknroll [thumbup] [thumbup][thumbup]
Too bad? Exercising our 1st Amendment is always necessary. Are you still mad that the patriots that fought and died for our American Revolution?
Here's the 1st Amendment in our Constitution, it was made the 1st because of the principles our forefathers believed in.
1st Amendment; Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
You really think it's "too bad" to exercise that freedom?
HG, good for you! Allowed me to forego my usual snarky and unkind comment. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I've was looking through the comments to see who you're (HavasuGuy) talking to that said "too bad"? The closest i came was my "sad" comment? I have no problem with protests as long as they're peaceful. Yes, they are absolutely necessary sometimes...i just don't think it was necessary to bring it here to Havasu. We ALL know about the issue without this, particular, protest. I don't have a problem with opposing views, and i don't expect people to have a problem if my view differs from theirs. I'm not here to argue, simply to post my view on the article and what's going on in our town. Not to attack others views, just because they differ from mine. God Bless EVERYONE! [love]
