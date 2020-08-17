A Peach Springs man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a child in the restroom facilities at London Bridge Beach.
According to police, 37-year-old Allijah A. Lee was in the restroom when the 10-year-old victim entered. Police say Lee grabbed the victim and attempted to push him into a bathroom stall. The child fell to the ground when pushed, the report said, and was able to escape.
Police say the alleged victim immediately told his father, who confronted Lee in the area outside of the restrooms. That confrontation led to a fight involving members of the victim’s family and members of Lee’s family.
According to the report, Lee attempted to leave the scene before police arrived, but was found in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach. Lee was taken into custody and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and misdemeanor assault.
During his initial court appearance, Lee was released in lieu of bond and ordered to comply with conditions of the Mohave County Probation Department’s Pretrial Services Supervision Program.
It was Lee’s second arrest in Mohave County in a bathroom-related incident. In 2016, Lee was arrested by the Kingman Police Department in 2016 on charges of voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
Kingman police investigators at the time alleged that Lee, sitting in a bathroom stall, slid his camera phone beneath the wall and attempted to photograph the person in the stall beside him. The occupant allegedly saw the phone, confronted Lee, and restrained him until police arrived.
Lee was tried on those charges, but was ultimately acquitted.
