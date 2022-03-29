A Lake Havasu City man died Tuesday afternoon after a traffic accident in the city’s downtown district.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard at about 10:50 a.m. Witnesses at the scene reported that the victim, identified as 81-year-old Keith Easterly, stepped off of a sidewalk on the south side of the roadway – and directly into the path of a 2009 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the 2009 Jeep Wrangler was unable to stop in time to prevent the collision. Emergency first responders transported Easterly to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation, according to police, and impairment was not believed to be a factor in the case as of Tuesday.
