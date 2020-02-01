Three people were forced to abandon their boat after it caught fire Saturday afternoon in Lake Havasu, offshore from Lake Havasu State Park. The fire was reported to emergency dispatchers around 1:50 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's office responded with multiple boats and put out the fire.
The three occupants, whose identities were not provided by the sheriff's department, jumped into the water when they noticed the fire in the back of the boat. They were not injured. The model of the boat was not immediately available, but a sheriff's spokesman identified it as a new recreational speedboat. The boat was a total loss, with damages estimated to be more than $100,000.
It was the family's first time out on the water with it, the spokesman said. They were not affiliated with the nearby bass tournament.
(1) comment
So glad to read that everyone was o.k. This is of course a true bummer. Hope the owner had good insurance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.