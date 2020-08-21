KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres in the Hualapai Mountains as of 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and while the blaze is now 3 1/2 miles from the Pine Lake community, there remains no immediate threat to homes or structures.
The fire started Sunday, Aug. 16 due to a lightning strike, and 140 firefighters are battling the blaze, up from 100 on Monday. According to InciWeb, the federal fire information system, the fire has for the past week been approximately 5 miles from the Pine Lake community.
As of Friday morning, InciWeb listed the wildfire as being 3 1/2 miles south of Pine Lake. However, there remains no threat to structures or the nearby community.
The fire has burned into the timber, the federal fire system reports. Fuel now includes timber, chaparral, short grass and ponderosa pine, pinyon-juniper, and heavy interior chaparral.
Storms and associated winds up to 50 mph on Tuesday, Aug. 18 increased fire activity. While lightning activity was noted at the fire scene, rainfall was minimal.
Over the next 24 hours, the wildfire is expected to grow toward the north and east unless checked by a containment line, burnout operations or rain.
Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, signed a Declaration of Fire Emergency on Thursday, Aug. 20. With the declaration, Hualapai Mountain Park is closed to new visitors effective Aug. 21 for the duration of the fire emergency, or until the potential threat to the park is declared over, Mohave County wrote in a news release.
RV campers currently in the park will be permitted to stay for the time being, but have been informed that they should be prepared for an evacuation in the event it becomes necessary. The release also noted that the closure of the park does not affect the residents of Pine Lake, but that procedures are in place to provide evacuation notifications should a threat develop.
Mohave County residents are encouraged to sign up for the County's Code Red Emergency Notification System: https://bit.ly/2YhjBR5.
