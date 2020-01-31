Interested in a rafting trip through the Grand Canyon next year? Plan on getting your application in over the next few weeks.
Only 462 permits will be available for 12-to-25-day river trips in 2021.
The application period for rating trips on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon starts Saturday and will be accepted online through Tuesday, Feb. 25. Each year in February, a lottery is held to launch dates for rivers occurring the next year.
Applications may be filed at https://grcariverpermits.nps.gov.
Follow-up lotteries will be held as needed throughout the year as trips are canceled or left over.
Applicants must be 18 or older to be considered for a permit. The river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is required.
People who are interested in professionally guided river trips shouldn’t apply through the lottery system, but instead request space on a commercial trip, which can be found by visiting https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/river-concessioners.htm.
