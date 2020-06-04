A boat collision has left one dead and another injured at Site Six Wednesday evening.
Emergency dispatchers received reports from multiple witnesses at about 10:30 p.m. in reference to the accident, with multiple passengers ejected into the water. According to the report, Good Samaritans pulled one victim from the water prior to deputies’ arrival. Another victim was found in debris at the site of the accident, and pulled from the water by deputies.
The man pulled from the debris was identified as Phoenix resident Richard K. Williams, 66. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
According to investigators from the sheriff’s office, the two victims were traveling in the area of Site Six when their boat struck another watercraft nearly head-on, while traveling at about 40 miles per hour.
No occupants of the second boat were injured in the crash, the report said.
On Thursday, investigators indicated that alcohol and drugs were considered to be a possible factor in the accident, as well as low lighting conditions and speed. The accident remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.
(2) comments
REST IN PEACE DAD YOU’LL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND IM HURT BEYOND WORDS LOVE YOUR DAUGHTER CHELSEA WILLIAMS MY ROCK MY HEART MY DAD 🥺🥺🥺 MY HERO
Very sad.
Need to be illuminated like Jesus himself to be on the lake at that hour.
Run with the Lord Richard K Williams.
- G
