PHOENIX— Police in Phoenix are seeking help finding a man allegedly involved in the shooting of a police officer Thursday morning. Police issued a regional public safety alert Thursday afternoon.
Police say Nicholas Cowan was last seen wearing a black hat with a white T-shirt and black shorts. He is 215 pounds and six feet tall and has tattoos on his neck, both arms, chest and back. Police say Cowan is armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Cowan should call 911 immediately and not approach him, police said.
According to police, Cowan is suspected in the Thursday morning shooting of a police officer at a gas station parking lot. Police say a man drove into a gas station's parking lot and fired at officers before fleeing the scene.
Police Chief Jeri Williams said the wounded officer was critically injured and undergoing surgery.
The name of the officer wasn't immediately released, but Williams said the 24-year police department veteran "is a wife and a mom" and "hopefully she will pull through."
The officer was in stable condition, according to the local police officers' union.
"The officer is an incredible asset to the department and one of our best public safety leaders who is committed to serving and protecting our community," Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Michael "Britt" London said in a statement.
Williams said the 10:30 a.m. shooting stemmed from a domestic violence call from a unidentified woman who is in a romantic relationship with the suspect.
The woman left her home and went to the gas station to talk to police about the situation, according to police who said the suspect drove into the parking lot and open fired on the officers.
Police also had the make and model of the possible getaway car and the vehicle's license plate.
Video from Phoenix TV stations showed several bullet holes in two windows of the gas station's convenience store and in the windshield of a car parked outside the entrance.
