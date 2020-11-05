A protest was started in Phoenix outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department Wednesday night, where Republican residents and Rep. Paul Gosar demanded a fair vote count as ballot counters worked into the night to finish the day's batch of results, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic.
Sheriff deputies were stationed outside of the building Wednesday night, and media present were asked to move inside to avoid harassment, according to reports by The Arizona Republic.
Protestors chanted, "Count all the votes" and voiced concern over the use of Sharpie pens on ballots and incomplete ballot statuses. Gosar declared the ballot counting as "voter fraud" and urged an investigation, The Arizona Mirror reported.
"We gotta cover his back," Gosar said to the crowd, according to The Arizona Mirror. "This is our Alamo."
Fencing was installed outside of the building after the night of protesting, according to Arizona Family reports.
Another protest was started in front of Phoenix City Hall this morning, where dozens of Trump supporters protested Arizona's vote totals for the presidential race, according to Bloomberg QuickTake.
Joe Biden maintains his lead in Arizona as of Thursday morning, according to the Secretary of State's website, with 50.49% of votes. Donald Trump trails just behind with 48.14% — a difference of about 68,000 votes.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs published a list of estimated ballot numbers that remain uncounted, available at this link: https://arizona.vote/ballot-progress.html.
Look at all these snowflakes in Phoenix! I loved the one interview I saw on TV, a tRUMPER was asked why they were there protesting and she said "because they need to count the votes". When the news reporter said that they were counting the votes, she said, "they should only be counting the republican votes, like tRUMP demanded". You can't make this stuff up!
These members of Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade are truly astounding. In some places they shout "STOP THE COUNTING" while here in goofy-apolisthey shout "KEEP COUNTING!" Honestly is there anyone on the face of God's Earth dumber than a Republican?
