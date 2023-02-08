Thick smoke hovers above Desert Hills on Wednesday, as prescribed burning begins on marshland on the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge in the area of Crystal Beach. The burning was commissioned by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a means to curb potential fuel for wildfires and revitalize native habitats this month.
Planned burn continues at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge north of Lake Havasu City
