PMG Manufacturing, located in the old Kmart building on McCulloch Boulevard, is asking the public to help them identify two people who broke into their facility early Wednesday morning.
According to the video, two hooded individuals broke a window around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown as of 5 p.m. if anything was taken.
Ryan Busnardo, CEO, said he hopes the video they shared on their YouTube channel will help them figure out who these two people are.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LHCPD Officer VanPelt at 928-855-1171 or vanpeltp@lhcaz.gov. A reward is being offered for information.
