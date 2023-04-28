A day at the beach turned into an unusual scene last weekend, when police say a California man lept from a boat that was underway in the Bridgewater Channel, then waded ashore to fight multiple beachgoers.
The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Saturday, and officers were called to the channel’s eastern shore. When officers arrived, suspect Braden M. O’Neal, 25, of Simi Valley, was surrounded by multiple parties at the scene. Officers separated the beachgoers, and spoke with witnesses at the location.
According to police, witnesses described O’Neal traveling on a watercraft operated by an acquaintance in the Bridgewater Channel. At that time, witnesses said O’Neal behaved in a belligerent manner and made possibly offensive gestures toward people on the shore. The incident was allegedly recorded on video.
Police say that O’Neal lept from from his friend’s watercraft as it was underway, and walked up up the beach while trying to provoke beachgoers into a fight. Police say that O’Neal threw a punch at one of the victims, who fought with O’Neal at the location. Police also say that O’Neal threw a beer can at another victim, which struck that victim’s face.
After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested O’Neal on misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of assault. O’Neal appeared to have suffered visible injuries to his lip and shoulder during the incident, according to police.
A test of O’Neal’s breath at Lake Havasu City Jail showed a blood-alcohol concentration of about 0.133% at the time of his arrest.
