Update: There is conflicting information about the charges being brought against Jason Fontes.
Lake Havasu City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Tyler Tribolet says Fontes faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. The police department's arrest log and Mohave County jail records show that Fontes faces felony charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and burglary.
The police department has not provided any additional details about the nature of the incident that led to Fontes' arrest.
Earlier: City documents show a Lake Havasu City man is in policy custody for allegedly committing second-degree murder.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department's online arrest database, officers arrested Jason Fontes, 44, Saturday night in the 3700 block of Solar Drive.
Police say Fontes faces three felony charges: second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary. He was arrest at 6 p.m. Saturday but no additional details about his arrest were immediately available.
Mohave County Jail records show Fontes is being held at Mohave County Jail on a $100,000 bond for each felony charge.
Last week the Lake Havasu City police department requested the public’s assistance in locating Fontes after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident on Oct. 20 at Catalina Drive. According to police, Fontes allegedly shot one handgun round at the victim but there were no serious injuries.
Today’s News Herald will update the story as new information is available.
