Two victims were injured, one was hospitalized and another man is in custody this weekend after an alleged assault with a bladed weapon.
According to police, Lake Havasu City resident Johnathan N. Kroll, 33, assaulted the victims with a boxcutter at the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive early Sunday morning. Both victims reportedly received minor injuries, and one of the victims required medical treatment.
Police say Kroll fled in a vehicle as officers arrived at the scene, and police pursued him. According to initial reports, the chase ended at the 3400 block of Clearwater Drive, where Kroll rolled his vehicle. Police say Kroll then attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was found shortly afterward at a location on the 3400 block of Little Chief Drive.
At the time of Kroll's arrest, he was allegedly found to have suffered minor injuries during the accident. Kroll was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, where police say he was later charged when he allegedly kicked a nurse at the facility.
Kroll made an initial court appearance Sunday morning, and was held on three separate $1,500 bonds. He has been transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Pack a weapon to stop idiots like this..
1502 is thinking how can I blame this on Trump? I'd give my suggestions (for 1502) but I'll wait; for the entertainment first.
Let me guess, he'll get community service???
