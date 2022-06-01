One Lake Havasu City man was arrested this week after a reported shooting in the area of London Bridge Beach. Now police are searching for a second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Havasu resident Andres J. Aguilar.
Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Monday, in the area of 1340 N. McCulloch Blvd. At the scene, investigators determined that two vehicles and one building were struck in the shooting, with no injuries reported. Detectives reportedly found several shell casings at the scene.
Investigators allegedly learned that a confrontation took place between two groups of people in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach, which continued into the facility’s upper parking lot. The confrontation ended when police say Aguilar stepped out of a vehicle and fired several rounds before reentering the vehicle and leaving the area.
The driver, who has been identified as 22-year-old Havasu resident Anthony E. Rodriguez, was later questioned in the incident. He was ultimately charged with counts including hindering prosecution, obstructing a criminal investigation and providing false information to law enforcement.
Rodriguez was released from custody after an initial court appearance.
Now, police are seeking information as to Aguilar’s whereabouts. Aguilar is considered to be armed and dangerous, and police say he should not be approached.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call anonymously to 928-854-8477.
