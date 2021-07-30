The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide Friday morning at Laughlin's Aquarius Casino.
Police were called to the location at about 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a large fight involving multiple suspects. According to Las Vegas police officials, one of the parties allegedly involved was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. The victim was later pronounced deceased.
According to police, the victim's cause of death was unknown as of 2 p.m. Friday. Police were also unable to disclose whether a suspect in the death had been identified.
Investigation into the case remained ongoing, and additional information may be issued in a press release later Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
