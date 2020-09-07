A California man was arrested on felony charges Monday morning after police say he entered his girlfriend’s home, where he allegedly held her and her children against their will.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Oro Grande Boulevard at about 3:45 a.m., after receiving reports that 37-year-old Adam Ewles forced his way into the home’s bedroom. According to police, Ewles was involved in a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend at the location earlier in the evening, before fleeing prior to police arrival. When Ewles returned, he allegedly refused to let his girlfriend or her children leave.
The victims were eventually able to escape, police said, and ran to a neighbor’s residence. When police arrived at the scene, Ewles allegedly refused to exit the building and barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team and police negotiators were called to the home, and after 90 minutes, Ewles was taken into custody.
Ewles has been charged with aggravated domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with the use of a telephone during an emergency.
As of Monday afternoon, Ewles remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
