After investigation, a bomb threat reported Monday night was not credible, according to Lake Havasu City Police Department.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, the police department received a report of a bomb threat, Sgt. Frank Hayden said. The caller alleged that he placed multiple explosive devices at or around the business at 62 South Lake Havasu Avenue — Anytime Fitness, according to Google Maps.
"The threat lacked a lot of detail, and it quickly became apparent that the caller was not familiar with the area," Hayden said. "We currently believe that the caller is a juvenile who does not reside in this area and has no known connections to Lake Havasu City."
Officers searched the area extensively and did not locate anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.
"At this time, we do not believe that this was a credible threat to public safety, or that there were any explosive devices placed," Hayden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.