Lake Havasu City first responders were called Friday afternoon to the area of Acoma Boulevard and Enterprise Drive, after receiving reports of a two-vehicle accident.
According to police, a motorist traveling east on Acoma Boulevard failed to avoid a parked, unoccupied recreational vehicle on the roadside. Responding paramedics extracted the driver from her vehicle, and she was treated at the scene for unknown injuries.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Cpl. Mike Terrinoni, investigation into the accident remained ongoing as of 3 p.m. Friday.
